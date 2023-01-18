Letter: Blizzard should teach us to move forward with ideas

After the multitude of disruptions our community endured through the 2022 Christmas blizzard and now seeing the devastation throughout California I was reminded of the refrain from the 1965 hit song “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.” The weather patterns throughout 2022 have wreaked havoc across the country and the world. Global warming results in widespread climate change and there are no sanctuaries.

I’d like to take this opportunity to recognize our public officials (County Executive, Mayor and Erie County sheriff) as well as all the first responders, businesses and individuals who gave of themselves to get us through this ordeal. While there has been criticism leveled in lack of planning let’s not forget there were early warnings, this has been called the blizzard of the century and we, as a society have been warned for over 30 years by scientists regarding climate change and extreme weather patterns as a result of global warming but much of that has been ignored.

After the debacle the past week in the House of Representatives I am pleased to see the reports that Mark Poloncarz, Byron Brown and John Garcia are putting forth ideas for future use in addressing snow removal, organization, and safety measures in joint cooperation in serving the Western New York community. Maximizing problem solving is a welcome choice in today’s government.

As we begin a new year with the knowledge at hand we need to move forward, not regress on many fronts, while we make up for reversals and time lost during the previous administration in the White House. Our world depends on it.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca