In 2016 I lived in Wisconsin and volunteered many hours supporting her campaign. Canvassing, making phone calls and informally speaking to friends, neighbors and co-workers. The reader may not recall that when Hillary left her position as Secretary of State, she had an approval rating of about 70% - which is extremely impressive for a modern day politician. Once she declared her candidacy for the 2016 presidential election, her detractors were quick to characterize it as her expected “coronation,” which the media pundits would repeat. There were many on the far left who ignored all of her accomplishments and her platform and tried to portray her as not much to the left of Ronald Reagan. They chose to ignore such initiatives as the Children's Health Insurance Program and her efforts to deliver universal health care under her husband's presidency. There were also the attacks from the far right, as expected, but little acknowledgement of the influence of Russia, which was clearly spelled out in the still redacted Mueller Report.