Letter: Blame gun violence on video game culture

I grew up in a rural part of Erie County and graduated in 1976. Back then, during hunting season, we were allowed to board school buses with shotguns. Those same shotguns were stowed in our lockers once we arrived at school.

A couple of years ago I returned to my alma mater to recruit singers for a cultural organization that I belong to at present. I got buzzed in and was immediately greeted by a security guard. I started smiling and when asked by the guard; “What is so amusing?” I gave him the scenario I just mentioned above. He then smiled and said; “I grew up that way also.” We were literally brothers in arms despite the fact that I personally didn’t hunt. Never did I begrudge anyone that did.

We never had any gun incidents at school let alone shootings. After school us toxic masculine types in the neighborhood would play the sport that was in season. Very sparse was the student that graduated at more than 150 pounds, 200 was an anomaly. So What has changed in human nature?