Letter: Blame falls where it belongs in assessing the Capitol riot
While watching the congressional impeachment hearings, focusing on the unfolding direct connection to the former president and the horrific damage laced scenes of the insurrection of the Capitol building, the phrase that so often has come to my mind over the last four years returned. “Take credit for everything, responsibility for nothing.”

Who could watch this drama unfold and not know with certainty his hand was at the heart of it? If denial has limits, they unquestionably have been breached. And if not confronted now, after all that has been exposed, those who persist in that denial not only are hypocrites, they’re complicit in the destructive outcomes.

Dan Newberry

Buffalo

