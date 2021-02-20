Letter: Blame Bills’ foul nickname on all aspects of the team

Congratulations to the Feb. 6 letter writer for, “‘Bills Mafia’ name insults Italian American heritage.” We were too timid to write but the writer “opened the door.” His use of the word, cringe, is so perfect, it has been ours, also. We are not of Italian heritage, but we know history.

Buffalo has “put up” with a less than a complimentary image for years, considering that fact, how did the use of the word “mafia” ever gain popularity? Besides that, on the day of the Bills’ last game, the NFL carried an ad featuring each team playing that day. How do you think we were featured? Some “oaf” jumping on and breaking a tailgate laden with food was the best way to characterize Buffalo fans? How did all of this gain popularity? We are blaming the front office, owners, coaches, players, TV and radio sports announcers and other fans who perpetuated this awfulness. Shame on each one of you!