The March 11 letter writer (“Deep thoughts on cold nights, when the power has gone out”) and I agree on the fundamentals: the right to vote, abortion rights, unhampered children’s education.

But he must have missed a few of the classes I took. We have blackouts during winter storms because the wires come down, not because the grid can’t handle the load. That’s why Manhattan buried its electric lines after its record 1888 blizzard.

We also don’t have a government that operates by referenda. The voters decide by electing representatives. In 2019, our elected representatives passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to tackle the climate disaster. Gov. Kathy Hochul is carrying out that law.

We may have fallen to second place behind China in annual climate emissions, but the U.S. has been responsible for a hugely disproportionate amount of the total. We owe a lot of clean-up.

The Climate Action Council needed 22 experts to come up with a plan to meet the law’s mandates. There were no yes or no questions. Even Republicans like Ohio’s Sen. J.D. Vance understand that unbiased expertise is necessary to deal with environmental crises like the toxic East Palestine train derailment.

In Ukraine, wind turbines are going up as fast as bombing allows. Vastly more resilient than individual fossil fuel plants, which are easily targeted, they and solar panels can help keep the power on.

Be a good citizen. When your gas furnace fails, get a heat pump.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo