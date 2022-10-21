Letter: Black people have suffered for far too long in America

Lately, I find myself thrust into thoughts of our Black brothers and sisters. As a parent of two boys and the grandparent of one, I try to imagine what life would be like as a Black parent. I see myself saying goodbye to my youngsters each morning as they head out to school and I wonder if I will see them at supper. Sadly, I find that I cannot conjure up the proper feeling that each and every Black parent must feel as their children move out of the safety of the home into a hostile world. It is a horrible way to live, that concern, that gut-wrenching fear. After you have given your all, nurtured and cared for these lives that have been given unto your trust, you must live in overwhelming fear that they could be taken from you at any moment. I think I would walk around with my head hanging low and yet, as I interact with African-Americans, I do not detect that silent fear.What is it about our society that continues to put such a low price on the existence of young Black men? This is not a sometime occurrence. It is epidemic in our country. The Black men and women did not ask to come here. They were plucked unceremoniously and violently from their native lands, sold as chattel for a pittance to be forced to labor, in most situations, under the worst physical conditions. They surmounted impossible lives and for 403 years, survived, rose up, a proud people, to positions of outstanding achievement. The economy of our country was built on the backs of African-Americans. And yet, still they must carry this burden. It is so wrong, so unfair. I know I will not see it but I can only hope that someday everyone will see the nobility and strength of these people and celebrate all of them.