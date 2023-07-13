The last few years, a friend of mine and I have attended a few Bisons weekday afternoon games. So we were looking forward to the game on Wednesday, June 28, vs Worcester.

After buying tickets online months ago ($16.50 each), and paying $15 for parking, and $9 for a beer, what were we treated to but 1.5 hours of groundskeepers and employee dancing. No announcements were made until approximately 2:15 p.m. (more than one hour after the scheduled first pitch) when the game was postponed. No refunds. And you need to stand in line at the box office for comp tickets. No thank you, Bisons. This is now the second grounds issue this season.