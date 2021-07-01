Letter: BISON Fund is critical to ending city poverty

The June 24 Another Voice featured the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund. As a supporter, let me say there’s more to the story. One hundred percent of BISON scholars graduate eighth grade; 97% graduate high school; 94% go on to college. To date, BISON has helped 37,000 children. It’s a dual commitment: the families are required to pay some of the tuition. The only way to break the vicious cycle of poverty is through education. BISON helps materially to end poverty in our city.