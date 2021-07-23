Letter: Bishops should focus on the Bible, not politics

Did the conservative bishops who are condemning President Biden’s stand on abortion understand he is personally opposed, but supports the Constitutional right of women to make their own decision? Our country was founded on the separation of church and state. Unfortunately the religious right is now using this one item to convince voters to vote their way. Before the 2016 election, a visiting priest told our congregation that they should only vote for anti-abortion candidates.

Where was the outrage when it was discovered that some priests were abusing children? There was no condemning, only transfers.

We heard no condemning of then President Donald Trump, who has been accused of adultery, cheating in his private business, purposely lying to the American public over 20,000 times, supporting white supremacy and misogyny.

Jesus preached love for your neighbor, honesty, care for the less fortunate and humility. Nowhere in his teaching did he mention or condemn abortion.

This one controversial item contributed to the election of Trump and four years of division in our country, culminating in the Jan. 6 storming of our Capitol.

These bishops should get their priorities right. Please concentrate on the teachings in the Bible and not your political leanings.