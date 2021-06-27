Letter: Bishops more concerned with pleasing far right

In a move that can only be described as astoundingly swift and incredibly arrogant, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops by a margin of 3 to 1 is attempting to prevent President Biden and other Catholic politicians from receiving the sacraments because of their support of women’s reproductive rights. For some strange inexplicable reason they did not move at the same lightning pace to condemn pedophiles parading as priests in their midst.

It took multiple decades and the threats of criminal prosecution and financial damage to move these lions of the faith to act. Apparently these moral guardians of the sanctity of Catholic Church doctrine did not deem pedophilia among its ranks to be that serious of an issue. Nor did they act swiftly to condemn the multiple and varied transgressions of the former occupant of the White House.

Again these arbiters of Catholic moral issues found nothing in the actions of the former president that rose to the level of least concern. Instead they immediately find fault with our current president, an obviously observant Catholic, because he clearly understand the distinction between the separation of church and state.