Letter: Bishops getting off lightly

Since 2018, the Diocese of Buffalo and its leaders have been dragging their feet on any admission of culpability in what turned out to be a widespread epidemic of pedophilia by its clergy.

Upwards of 175 priests and religious have been accused with little or no response from any of the bishops past or present, outside of some meaningless lip service. Even now, after a settlement with the Attorney General, the diocese did not admit to cover-ups of abuse by pedophile priests, but agreed to implement measures to prevent future abuse. What a wonderful gesture by Bishop Fisher; too bad it's 50 years too late. He magnanimously stated as well "that survivors of clergy sex abuse were not to blame for the abuse."

Of course, the children abused were not to blame. How could anyone, especially a bishop, knowing the horrible crimes committed by pedophile priests on these defenseless children could make such a statement? This is yet another indicator of the total disregard the hierarchy of the church has for people whose lives have been ruined. Two former bishops, Malone and Grosz, both accused of covering up abuse get off with nothing more than a slap on the wrist when both should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

What a continuing sad, sickening commentary on the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo as it continues to evade responsibility for its crimes against children.

Gary Rog

Hamburg