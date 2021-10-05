Letter: Bishop should be clearer when it comes to masking

Bishop Michael W. Fisher’s Viewpoints column, “Road to Renewal” relating to the sexual abuse scandal which states “our efforts to ensure safe, healthy and Christ-centered environments for young and old alike” should apply to his Covid-19 protocols. The diocesan guidelines updated Sept. 22, begins saying “The CDC has also indicated that New York State’s rate of transmission is ‘high.’” However, relating to masks it reads, “Masks are now mandated for all participants in the liturgy, especially when in close proximity to those of other households (for entry, exit, and when receiving Holy Communion).” However, “when seated, participants may “relax their mask” if they feel comfortable to do so.” Thus the person nearby has to make the choice of staying seated next to the unmasked, questionably vaccinated, possibly unknowingly asymptomatic Covid-19-infected carrier.
The guidelines continue to be ambiguous regarding singing. “Activities such as congregational singing involves a risk of Covid-19 transmission, assuming a mixed population of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Overall, singing should still be limited.” Discouraged or avoided would be the better instruction if truly trying to ensure a safe, healthy environment.
Who really wants to wear a mask? I don’t. Who doesn’t want to sing at church? I do. But I also want to “love my neighbor” and respect their needs and safety. Our Christian faith encourages us to be Christ-like in all ways – especially in sacrifice. Wearing a mask and refraining from singing are small sacrifices for sparing our fellow parishioner from a ventilator or coffin.