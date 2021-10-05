Letter: Bishop should be clearer when it comes to masking

Bishop Michael W. Fisher’s Viewpoints column, “Road to Renewal” relating to the sexual abuse scandal which states “our efforts to ensure safe, healthy and Christ-centered environments for young and old alike” should apply to his Covid-19 protocols. The diocesan guidelines updated Sept. 22, begins saying “The CDC has also indicated that New York State’s rate of transmission is ‘high.’” However, relating to masks it reads, “Masks are now mandated for all participants in the liturgy, especially when in close proximity to those of other households (for entry, exit, and when receiving Holy Communion).” However, “when seated, participants may “relax their mask” if they feel comfortable to do so.” Thus the person nearby has to make the choice of staying seated next to the unmasked, questionably vaccinated, possibly unknowingly asymptomatic Covid-19-infected carrier.