Letter: Bishop might consider scandals repel Catholics

How ironic that on the front page of Section C of the June 6 paper, there are two articles about the Catholic Church in Buffalo. One on the top indicating three more priests being put on administrative leave, and one on the bottom, requiring parishioners to once again attend Sunday Mass in person. They both continue on the next page, side by side.

Perhaps the bishop should consider that it is the article on top, regarding continued exposure of inappropriate behavior by diocesan priests, that is keeping local Catholics out of the pews, rather than the Covid scare. The article related to the Sunday Mass obligation states, “Catholics under normal circumstances are required to attend weekly Sunday Mass as part of practicing their faith.” I dare say, in the Buffalo diocese, “normal circumstances” is not the case, though it has nothing to do with the pandemic.