Letter: Bishop has been unfairly tainted by media reports

As a catechist for confirmation and a minister of Holy Communion for over 25 years in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, I would like to testify on behalf of Bishop Edward M. Grosz.

I have worked behind the scenes with the bishop during several confirmation Masses over the years, as have hundreds of other lay ministers and teachers. We are up front and personal with the bishop who comes into the service with his driver/master of ceremonies, usually a deacon. Pre-pandemic there were also other priests, deacons and altar servers who attend, plus a church full of parents and other relatives.

Grosz has confirmed thousands of students over his tenure. We, teachers sit to the side of the bishop, in church. We can see all aspects of the service. We see how the bishop interacts with all the confirmandi. After the service, same story for pictures. Many stay if they want, many crowding around to get a picture.

At no time has anyone seen or reported inappropriate behavior by the bishop. As teachers we have no agenda to protect any religious who would ever harm a child. That Grosz, out of thousands of children, would pick out this one person to molest in a public situation is way off base.