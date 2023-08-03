It’s amazing the adoration that is shown for a football team, which, of course, is the Bills. Sweatshirts and Bills caps galore. Great expectations for the unbeaten training camp Bills, but mostly the results are what we will be looking for in the upcoming season.

The opening day of training camp is great. After a week, it becomes boring for the fans and players. Get rid of the second-team players. The starting players will earn a living wage and are expected to be all pro players. But will they? If things go south, finger pointing will begin. Injuries will start. Pressure will be on the sports stores to sell Bills sweatshirts and caps. Sports gurus will fill the airways with reasons why they know about the game. After all, they have to earn a living. The Bills fans will still wear their sweatshirts and caps at supermarkets and other shopping venues.