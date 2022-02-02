Letter: Bills will maintain fierce reputation

The Buffalo Bills are still the “Beast of the East.” Is there room for improvement during the off-season? Yes indeed and with the combination of Beane and McDermott it will get done. The personnel under contract with the usual off-season upgrades will again place this team in a position to win. Looking at the one and done teams in the playoffs: Patriots, Eagles, Steelers and Titans, the Bills are now in a much better position to reach the grand prize. Gain home field advantage like the old days by not losing to the Steelers, Jaguars and Colts. But until that does happen (hopefully in my lifetime) Buffalo will remain the “City of Come Close.” And coming close is always very thrilling. Thanks for thrills.