 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bills will maintain fierce reputation
0 comments

Letter: Bills will maintain fierce reputation

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills are still the “Beast of the East.” Is there room for improvement during the off-season? Yes indeed and with the combination of Beane and McDermott it will get done. The personnel under contract with the usual off-season upgrades will again place this team in a position to win. Looking at the one and done teams in the playoffs: Patriots, Eagles, Steelers and Titans, the Bills are now in a much better position to reach the grand prize. Gain home field advantage like the old days by not losing to the Steelers, Jaguars and Colts. But until that does happen (hopefully in my lifetime) Buffalo will remain the “City of Come Close.” And coming close is always very thrilling. Thanks for thrills.

Bill Krieger

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News