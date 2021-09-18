Letter: Bills will have to strengthen mask-wearing rules for fans

I attended the Bills vs. Steelers football game on Sept. 12. Despite multiple announcements by the Bills organization in the days prior to, as well as during the game about the need to wear face masks in enclosed spaces such as restrooms and in the concourses, this directive was ignored by most of the fans that I observed at the game.

While some of the responsibility for this rests with the fans, it seems to me that the ultimate responsibility for enforcing this directive is with the Bills organization. While I understand the challenge of enforcing this type of rule with what I am sure is an insufficient amount of security staff, announcing a directive without the capacity to enforce it is at a minimum, misleading to those whose decision to attend is based on that plan.

Time will tell as to whether there will be serious health consequences related to the widespread disregard of this sensible rule. In the end, as long as the risks of the pandemic, make wearing masks in enclosed spaces appropriate, the Bills need to back up their directive with an effective way to get fans to comply. Let’s have everyone who attends Bills games enjoy the games in as safe an environment as possible.

Myron Siegel

East Aurora