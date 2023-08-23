Buffalo Bills Super Bowl bound? Not this year, and maybe not ever with this coach and GM. Yes, Josh Allen is a great quarterback. Yes, Stefon Diggs is a great receiver, and yes Damar Hamlin was a great story. But it takes more than that to win a Super Bowl.

How about a running game to complement the passing game? How about play calling that the other team doesn’t know is coming? How about taking the pressure off Allen before he gets injured or before his talent diminishes?

How about a GM who knows what this team is lacking, and who goes after the talent that’s needed? How about a coach who can bring the best out of the players he has to work with?

I have watched the Bills win the AFL Championship. I have watched the Bills go to four straight Super Bowls, something no other team has done. Maybe I can’t see something all the people who think the Bills will get to the big game can see, and hopefully they’re right. But watching the Bengals, and watching the Chiefs, I can’t see the Bills getting past them. Meanwhile, the AFC East is coming for us. Time waits for no man, or team. If the Bills don’t get there soon, they’ve wasted a lot of talent, and they will disappoint their fans once again.

Ray Ernst

Tonawanda