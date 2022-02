The Bills were all puffed up on themselves with seconds to play that they fell into an all too familiar trap. Pride.

Where were the coaches hollering to settle down, concentrate on the game, “it ain’t over till it’s over.” They had two timeouts to get the message up and down the benches. Where was the offensive talking to each defense man?

A humbling experience that I hope the coaches will show the tape of at every training session and before each game in the future.

Brad Price

Grand Island