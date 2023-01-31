 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bills team gives fans hope in tough times

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters about the 2022-2023 season and the 27-10 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

I do not want to go through months of criticism for the Buffalo Bills moving forward. They have given our community spirit, when we thought there could be none. We have cheered them on for an entire season and they have given us hope for a championship. I was a bit reluctant in the beginning of the season with all of the hoopla of a Super Bowl contender and wished that everyone would have just left us alone.

The Bills provided the fans with hope, but they lived through their own adversity. The Bills gave us hope with every game they won. I am already tired (three days later) with everyone’s comments about the loss. Each game has a winner and a loser. That does not make our beloved Bills losers. I would like the naysayers to get a grip. I know everyone is an expert in coaching, players etc., but the Bills gave us a time to believe that we are contenders.

We will get there Bills fans – we may need another season. Stop doubting everything that has made us great thus far. We have a great team and a great coach. The last loss cannot define us. We are Bills fans and we need to continue to have hope. We have fans from all around the country and around the world. We will succeed in this endeavor and I hope it will be before I die. My family will continue my fight for the Bills. Love You Bills!

Diane Smeeding

Buffalo

