Letter: Bills team give fans reason to dream big
Letter: Bills team give fans reason to dream big

  James P. McCoy

At the beginning of the Brandon and Sean show at 1 Bills Drive in 2017, I always felt that a five-year plan was laid out by the Pegulas to take over the AFC East and be the dominant team in that division for years to come.

The fading of the once great and dominating Tom Brady along with the possibility that he could go elsewhere to end his career only bolstered my belief.

Well, the Bills organization accomplished this one year ahead of time, in my opinion, as they truly are the best team in the division now and should be for years to come.

Thanks Terry (Pegula), Kim (Pegula), Sean (McDermott), Brandon (Beane) and Josh (Allen), along with many others, for giving Bills fans all over the world a reason to watch our team every single week into January and hopefully February.

Go Bills!

Dale Slisz

Williamsville

