The Buffalo Bills and the Bills Mafia stepped up once again in their effort for Dawson Knox and his family, who lost their son and Dawson’s younger brother, Luke Knox. That is why the Buffalo Bills are family, as they take care of their own when in need. Prayers and love go out to the Knox family who have lost a dear family member. A shout out also to the Bills Mafia, who also reached out to console and gave their thoughts and prayers to the Knox family.