Letter: Bills team disappoints loyal fans at airport

I am a huge Bills fan. My husband and children are faithful season ticket holders. If not at the stadium, we gather together to watch every game. Our Bills mania does not extend to waiting at the airport standing in five-degree weather to welcome home the team, however. Yes, police asked fans not to come despite simultaneously acknowledging nothing would stop the Bills Mafia from showing up. They still “Billieve” despite a bad loss in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City and wanted their team to know it. I can accept the fact the Bills lost to end a very exciting and thrilling season. They were one of the final four and will be back for sure.

This team is on the rise and has a promising road ahead. What I found profoundly disappointing and appeared very disingenuous to me was the fact that these diehard fans stood in the cold to welcome home a dejected group of athletes who didn’t acknowledge their presence by even a nod or a wave.

The loss was tough. They were hurting, for sure. But, for all the Bills Mafia hype and for all the praise the team showers on its fan base, they seemed to not care they weren’t the only ones hurting and disappointed. I watched a 10-minute video clip of eager fans waiting for a wave or a nod or a thank you. They were left empty handed as their heroes walked past as if they were invisible.

Sharon Goldwater

Buffalo