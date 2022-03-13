Letter: Bills stadium location still needs to be debated

As someone who has enjoyed the “American Dream” through education and the pursuit of a profession, it is distressing to see the Buffalo elite and the mayor ignore the opportunity to help the “socially disadvantaged” living throughout Western New York, but particularly those on the East Side of Buffalo. The downtown location of the stadium can provide an accessible employment opportunity for many local residents while fostering downstream economic growth.

Placing the stadium downtown and generating an additional train line serving the region would be a “game changer,” providing easy transportation for many seeking employment by easing access to the venue. The taxpayers are asked to pay for the majority of the cost of the stadium, yet there is little evidence this will benefit the region beyond the function of the present stadium. The Bills owners gained their wealth while imposing an environmental cost through energy exploitation – maybe it is time for them to accept some responsibility for improving the social environment and opportunity structure for Buffalo residents. Unless they are willing to do so the Pegula’s slogan of “One Buffalo” unfortunately rings hollow.