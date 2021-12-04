Letter: Bills stadium is still the primary focus

This is seeming like old news now but the Nov. 29 article in The Buffalo News brought up some continued concerns about the Bills stadium.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees the Pegulas’ holdings, was quoted as saying, “The Bills have operated on a business model that’s predicated on a stadium that was paid for by the state and the county, with shared expenses between the Bills and those entities.” Why? Why does that have to be? Look at Green Bay who have citizen ownership and input into the Packers. We have no say in where the stadium is built, how many seats, private boxes. I can see helping financially in upkeep but why is it state and county responsibility to pay for its building? Don’t the Pegulas have $1.4 billion? The second smallest market in the NFL certainly doesn’t.