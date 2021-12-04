Letter: Bills stadium is still the primary focus

This is seeming like old news now but the Nov. 29 article in The Buffalo News brought up some continued concerns about the Bills stadium.
Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which oversees the Pegulas’ holdings, was quoted as saying, “The Bills have operated on a business model that’s predicated on a stadium that was paid for by the state and the county, with shared expenses between the Bills and those entities.” Why? Why does that have to be? Look at Green Bay who have citizen ownership and input into the Packers. We have no say in where the stadium is built, how many seats, private boxes. I can see helping financially in upkeep but why is it state and county responsibility to pay for its building? Don’t the Pegulas have $1.4 billion? The second smallest market in the NFL certainly doesn’t.
There have been numerous letters written to the reader’s column about whether and where the stadium should be built … including replacing Bills with the UB Bulls. The article also says there is the continuing threat of breaking the lease that has taken so much time and effort to negotiate, can be broken by the Pegulas. They own the team and have the money (I assume) to pay for a new place for their team to play. Raccuia also implied they would have to change their business model if the state and county do not pay. Then change it to owners pay for their own stadium.
It makes me wish I did not live in Erie County where I have no choice but to “fund it." Or in New York State which primarily foots the bill. We are not Los Angeles or Dallas, one third of Buffalo is on the poverty level and a stadium is not used by
people who can’t pay the rent or buy food. We are more like Green Bay who have cooperative ownership of their team.
Let’s stop trying to gain national respect as a city because of our football team’s success or to failure to rectify the last 27 years of major losses. We really can’t afford it and have much else of which to be proud. For example, our famously designed architecture that still stands.
Andrea Lingenfelter
Buffalo