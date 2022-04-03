Letter: Bills stadium agreement must contain safeguards

“What kind of Fool Am I?” Hopefully, that’s not the song New Yorkers will have to sing once we know all the finalized new stadium agreement details – as long as our legislators pay close attention to those details.

The amount of their own money for the new stadium that the Pegulas will pay is minimal, and much of it seems to be coming from seat licenses (so, actually funded by season ticket holders, not the Pegulas) with the rest coming from a partially forgivable loan from the NFL.

More uses for the stadium (soccer, for example) are mentioned, but all the revenue from such events would only go to the Pegulas and the NFL. Also, any civic use of the stadium, under current lease terms, would require the public to pay high rent for the privilege. If we’re paying the majority of the cost, any new agreement must allow us to use our facility, sometimes, at no extra cost.