Letter: Bills should protest Cuomo's playoff plan

In August, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he would meet with Bills management to discuss the possibility of fans attending games. He never came. Now that he's become a mathematical genius, he's determined that 6,700 people might be able to attend a playoff game, under his dictator rules.

While Cuomo allowed 50% capacity for indoor facilities this year, he won't even allow 10% capacity in a 70,000-seat outdoor stadium, which is considered safer by medical experts This is how people in Communist countries are treated. They're told what they can and can't do with no explanation.

It's time for the Bills’ owners and management to stand up to Cuomo on behalf of the most loyal fans in the NFL. We deserve so much better.

Jack Howard

Amherst