Letter: Bills should fire McDermott, and hire a Black head coach

The owners of the Bills, Terry and Kim Pegula, do not owe you anything. The Pegulas are businesspeople first, do what is best for the team and could relocate to a state that does not have high income, property and school taxes.

Taxpayers who are not given a voice will end up reluctantly paying more in higher taxes for a new stadium that they care nothing about. The players are not loyal to the fans, they are only loyal to the Pegulas, who signed their contract.

Meanwhile, Roger Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006 and has done a terrible job overseeing that African-Americans are treated equally. The NFL and three teams are being sued by coach Brian Flores, who alleges racism in the league’s hiring practices. Goodell has promised an independent outside investigation into these allegations and promised that more Blacks would be hired as coaches and team executives.

I suggest Goodell set the example and relinquish his $63 million annual position to a Black person.

Coach Sean McDermott’s coaching was why the Bills lost to the Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had enough and went to the Giants. Are the Bills looking to hire their first Black head coach and do their part in ending racism?