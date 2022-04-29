Letter: Bills should be ready to win the Super Bowl

Again, Brandon Beane has done an excellent job with free agents and upgrading positions. His trades have been right on. Most importantly, everything fits under the salary cap. I’m sure that in the upcoming draft all areas of concern will be addressed and, in my opinion, the Bills are in the “best player available” mode. Leslie Frazier will again align our defense and limit offenses. Ken Dorsey, with known existing strategies, will put his own spin on things and I think you will see an even better Josh Allen. Matthew Smiley will have special teams ready knowing that the game isn’t over until the clock reads :00. Players will again buy into the process and the system. The Bills will be Super Bowl favorites. Here lies the problem. Any conservative approach to any game decisions should be put to rest. Nothing, I repeat, nothing should be done to slow this team down. The Fat Lady has been warming up in Buffalo (Orchard Park) for the last three years. Coach McDermott, when are you going to let her sing? The window of opportunity is now.