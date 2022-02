About the kickoff with 13 seconds left, I am no expert but the clock starts when either team touches the ball. If the kicker could kick the ball maybe 30 yards or whatever would allow a couple of Bills, perhaps those who defend Hail Mary passes, to reach the area before the catch. They don’t have to catch it but interfere with a clean catch, ideally batting the ball away from the Chief players. The Bills should know if our kicker can do this.