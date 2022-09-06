Letter: Bills promise loyal fans an exciting NFL season

Based on my annual review of the previous year’s Bills’ game tapes, I offer just two of my many conclusions:

First, this is not just a good team but especially in brief moments it is a spectacular team. Even in two overtime losses (Tampa Bay and the Kansas City final) they made exciting comebacks and the last two minutes of that KC fourth quarter belong in the NFL record books.

Second, among the game color commentators, I rate our own James Lofton the best. Deeply informed, fair to both teams, and self-defacing about his own fine career, he even added to my own football knowledge acquired over more than seven decades.

So I look forward to another exciting season for which I thank beforehand the Bills players, coaches, management and owners.

Gerry Rising

Clarence