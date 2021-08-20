Letter: Bills policy at practice ruins great day for fans

A recent Saturday started off as a great day, with the contract extension for Josh Allen there was a buzz in the air. With entering the stadium at 9 a.m. and in our seats, the lower bowl was filling up which is great but as I found out people who get in at 10 a.m. or later do not have to sit. Unlike a real game usually when we stand, we all stand, when we sit, we all sit. But on this great day fans were allowed to stand in front of other fans. I asked the usher and guest services and they both said with practice fans only have to sit or stand.
I had a guy in front of me who came in late and wouldn’t sit down, I asked him nicely if he would since we couldn’t see and he replied back why don’t you move, I was like really, so the Bills allowed him to stand, and we left the practice. Maybe the Bills should have sections for standing only and sitting only. This isn’t the only case as I have found out, so the Bills need to come up with a better plan as unfortunately people today are nasty and have no clue about manners or respect.
Patrick Gleiser
Cheektowaga