Letter: Bills policy at practice ruins great day for fans

A recent Saturday started off as a great day, with the contract extension for Josh Allen there was a buzz in the air. With entering the stadium at 9 a.m. and in our seats, the lower bowl was filling up which is great but as I found out people who get in at 10 a.m. or later do not have to sit. Unlike a real game usually when we stand, we all stand, when we sit, we all sit. But on this great day fans were allowed to stand in front of other fans. I asked the usher and guest services and they both said with practice fans only have to sit or stand.