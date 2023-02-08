The Buffalo Bills have surmounted numerous challenges this year, on and off the field. They are nevertheless our hometown heroes.

Webster’s Dictionary defines “hero” as “a central personage taking an admirable part in any remarkable event, hence, a person regarded as a “model.” They are not superheroes, the stuff of movies and myths. They are human heroes, who embody the meaning of what it means to be a model: courageous, selfless, honest, caring, patient, persevering, having moral integrity and humility.