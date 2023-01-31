Letter: Bills players, fans know life is more than a game

“You won the game of life.” That’s what we should focus on. We all know the pain of losing, but the team won in much more important ways. The city and region did too. The Bills were there for the citizens of Buffalo after the horrendous shooting. The team and city rallied around the Knox family in their loss, far greater than any football game. Then we go to the last month. The blizzard, the loss of life and then the team watched in horror as their teammate went down. Not only the team, the country and the world. America went down on their knees to collectively pray for Damar Hamlin. It didn’t matter who you were praying to, your race or anything else. We were united as we hadn’t been in so long. The prayers worked. Hamlin was at the game on Jan. 22. So were a group of young men who had given their all to the team. Bruised, battered and drained. They faced the same opponent as they did the fateful night only a few weeks ago. They are not superheroes, they are humans. How hard that must have been. Post-traumatic stress disorder isn’t cured in such a short time. These men have given the city so much in their wins. The smiles we saw through much of the season was the joy of playing a game they love. The sorrow on Jan. 22 was from a season of adversity that no one could have imagined. Soon it will be Let’s Go Buffalo! again.