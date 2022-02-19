Letter: Bills’ performance shows how our coach is limited

Football writer Jay Skurski gave the Bills’ coaching an “F” for the Chiefs game. Very appropriate and it’s not for the first time. “I’m not going to get into specifics” responds Sean McDermott at his Tuesday press conference. I submit it’s because he doesn’t have any. McDermott has disappointed multiple times in prior playoff games and a few godawful games this past season. Here’s why I’m writing what must seem like a mean spirited, piling on sort of letter. Bills’ upper management must please recognize that Sean McDermott is limited on game day management, tactics and strategies. Our defense was playing off so far Terry Pegula could have caught some of Patrick Mahomes’ passes. Football savvy folks know you don’t “get” Mahomes, you contain him. He spun out of Bills over pursuit and ran past defenders like he was at the company picnic. And McDermott is supposed to be a defensive guy. But I get it that McDermott is a players’ coach and beloved by his guys and has overall done well. But there is always going to be an Andy Reid or Bill Belichick waiting in January. How about a consultant coach? Someone who understands game management, a Tony Romo or Bill Cowher type. Even with maybe the best QB in football and some great players I fear the Bills are doomed to second best.