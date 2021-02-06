Letter: Bills organization brass setting bad mask example

Some things never change and some people will continue to miss the opportunity to develop wisdom over time. The “big league” teams across the nation didn’t learn their lesson from their preseason tangles with the Covid-19 virus.

If you wonder why the NFL and other national or collegiate teams continue to develop Covid cases, The Buffalo News photo printed Jan. 29 will give you a clue.

Five members of the Bills team organization including Terry Pagula and Brandon Beane, were photographed in a team box during the Nov. 1 Patriots game. They were about two feet apart. One had no mask, one had a mask hanging from an ear and three had their noses completely uncovered (same as wearing no mask.)

Besides being team brand leaders, they are responsible for the physical and financial health of their billion dollar business. Instead, they shoot themselves in the foot.

Teams across the nation have been sidelining players, canceling games and practices, canceling and rescheduling tournaments and seasons and forfeiting part or all of their seasons.

And across the nation you can still see players on the sidelines without masks (sometimes sitting next to masked players), and players and coaches who pull their masks down to talk to the person next to him.