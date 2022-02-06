Letter: Bills must seize the day in winning Super Bowl run

I am a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. One of my earliest sports recollections is watching Buffalo lose to Kansas City, with the winner going to the first World Championship game (now known as Super Bowl I). I remember when the Patriots were just a nice team from Boston, the Dolphins were a brand-new expansion team (from where? Miami?), and the Jets had Broadway Joe. I weathered the ups and downs of the 70s and 80s, the glory years of the 90s, and the drought of the 2000s. I rejoice in the re-emergence of the present team to NFL prominence.

Like the rest of Bills Mafia, I was (and still am) devastated by the most recent loss to the Chiefs. However, from the owners to management to coaches to the players, today’s Buffalo Bills are supremely talented, and primed for a Super Bowl run(s). The future for the Bills and its Mafia is extremely bright, to say the least. I am recently retired, however, and am beginning to wonder how many “Wait Till Next Years” I have left.

The time is now.

Let’s go Bills!

Mark Scrivani

Buffalo