Letter: Bills must prove to fans team is ready to win big

Many years ago Grantland Rice wrote, “It’s not whether you win or lose but how you play the game.”
When you don’t play, how can you win or lose? The Bills fans don’t want to hear “Wait until next year.”
They deserve an answer now.
Joe Bauer
Buffalo
