Letter: ‘Bills Mafia’ name insults Italian American heritage

As an Italian American and a lifelong Western New Yorker, I cringe every time I hear the phrase, “Bills Mafia.” I am not someone who is known for being overly sensitive, but “Mafia,” as in organized crime? As in Murder, Inc.? As in the organization that terrorized my ancestors and hollowed out the economy of their hometown?
The Mafia is not romantic and is not a social club. They were and are killers and parasites and terrorists and a point of shame in my Italian heritage. Why not call the fans the “Bills ISIS” or the “Bills al-Qaeda” or the “Bills Ku Klux Klan” or something equally appropriate?
Joseph Rizzo
Amherst