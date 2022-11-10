Letter: Bills Mafia is an innocent, goofy term of endearment

Lee Coppola doesn't get it. In his Nov 4 "Another Voice" he touts himself as an expert on the Mafia and suggests that somehow that qualifies him to render judgement. Get off your pedestal, professor. "Bills' Mafia" has become a fun, goofy sort of happy cheer that totally defangs an old world mostly myth that is long irrelevant. Yeah, the tee shirts and kids lunch boxes and even network announcers and players use the terms "Bills' Mafia."
My father was a West Side working class Italian who loved the early Bills' via Jack Kemp, Tom Sestak, Elbert Dubenion and others. He would have been happily amused with the "Bills' Mafia" innocence and not been offended at all.
Let it go, Lee. Better yet, go campaign against the godawful sexualizing of our kids that television, vulgar music and popular culture are all about.
David Casassa
People are also reading…
Cheektowaga