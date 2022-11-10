Letter: Bills Mafia is an innocent, goofy term of endearment

Lee Coppola doesn't get it. In his Nov 4 "Another Voice" he touts himself as an expert on the Mafia and suggests that somehow that qualifies him to render judgement. Get off your pedestal, professor. "Bills' Mafia" has become a fun, goofy sort of happy cheer that totally defangs an old world mostly myth that is long irrelevant. Yeah, the tee shirts and kids lunch boxes and even network announcers and players use the terms "Bills' Mafia."