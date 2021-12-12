Letter: ‘Bills Mafia’ designation is simply all in good fun

With respect to the clergyman who wrote the Dec. 4 letter “Bills’ nickname not politically correct,” sorry but you’re way off. “Bills Mafia” is a homegrown, shared, just for fun reference to our team’s amazing fans. My father was Italian as were all of my aunts and uncles. They were working class Italian Americans during the 1920s and Great Depression, and dad was a Bills and AFL fan until his death more than 50 years ago.