Letter: Bills’ home field advantage requires practicing at home

The Buffalo Bills have home field advantage. What? Correct me if I am wrong. If the team has practice inside the field house, on field behind the field house and in Rochester for training and has never practiced inside their own stadium, how can you have home field advantage? Being a Bills fan for over 60 years, I do understand that the 12th man means a lot when it comes to noise at the game, but to run, pass, and kick for practice in your own stadium would be much better than to run, pass and kick inside or in Rochester for home field advantage. Home field advantage means practice at home, playing at home in order to win at home.