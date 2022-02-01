Letter: Bills’ highs and lows mean something to fans

It’s “just a game.” That’s what they say. But to those who watched the Bills with their dads, lived through the glory days and heartbreak of the four losses and have waited decades for this, it is not. For those who have only heard of the glory, yet have waited your whole life, it is not. For the thousands of loyal fans who see Josh Allen and the rest of the team as family and friends, it is not. And whether it was a coaching failure, an OT rules failure, or just a cruel twist of fate, it is not.