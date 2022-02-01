Letter: Bills’ highs and lows mean something to fans

It’s “just a game.” That’s what they say. But to those who watched the Bills with their dads, lived through the glory days and heartbreak of the four losses and have waited decades for this, it is not. For those who have only heard of the glory, yet have waited your whole life, it is not. For the thousands of loyal fans who see Josh Allen and the rest of the team as family and friends, it is not. And whether it was a coaching failure, an OT rules failure, or just a cruel twist of fate, it is not.
The hopes and dreams of the Bills, the Bills Mafia and fans around the world went on a roller coaster ride, ending with a horrific crash. We won, the team celebrated and thirteen seconds later our fate was changed. You couldn’t ask for more from Allen and the rest of the team. We will remain grateful and thankful and hopeful for the team we have. And we will wait for the day the city will erupt with the victory we truly deserve. It’s “just a game.”
Christine Lee
North Collins