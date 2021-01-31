Letter: Bills’ heartbreaking loss is a playback from the past

There it was again, that old familiar feeling. The Bills on the national stage not just losing on the scoreboard but getting outclassed. It happened 29 years ago against Washington and worse yet against Dallas two years in a row. There was Jimmy Johnson gloating and making fun of the Bills’ “no huddle.” “Yes, it is effective at getting them off the field quickly.”

The Chiefs are becoming our new Bill Belichick – Patriots – always a step ahead. Tony Romo did a good job of explaining how the Bills’ receivers were not open and why the Chiefs receivers were constantly open. He was saying in essence that the Bills’ are getting outcoached.

So the Bills’ had a pretty good season and are a good team but we’ve been here before. Kansas City will be waiting for us next January.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga