Letter: Bills head coach remains wildcard on road to success

The Western New York Bills are about to enter the 2022 National Football League season as the odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl. The ownership has created a franchise that has become a destination not only for those who are drafted but by free agents throughout the league. Players leaving successful franchises says a great deal about our city, team, players and most of all the Bills Mafia. The general manager has assembled a roster that many experts believe is the most talent to ever grace Western New York. The entire coaching staff, comprised of some of the best, will do their job and evaluate every position. The new offensive coordinator with his valued quarterback experience will provide much more value to our already franchise quarterback. Defensive mistakes from last season should be addressed and new schemes should be employed to solve past shortcomings. Special teams hopefully have learned the value of 13 seconds remaining with the lead in a playoff game. The competition in this year’s camp will be fierce. It’s time to turn the dogs loose and develop that total killer instinct and prove all the experts correct. The Western New York Bills are the real deal and we no longer are the area of the state that comes close. The window of opportunity is slowly closing for obvious reasons. The only area of the Bills that I haven’t mentioned is obvious. The head coach must master his game day responsibilities. Clock management, usage of time-outs, appeals and any other crucial game day decisions must be mastered. The ownership, general manager and all coordinators will have this team ready for greatness. Will our head coach rise to the occasion?