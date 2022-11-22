 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bills game in Detroit shows the need for a dome

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares his appreciation for all who helped the Buffalo Bills get to Detroit during a press conference after the Bills' 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit.

This past weekend’s Buffalo Bills game is exactly why the new Bills’ stadium should have a dome, so games would go on whether it is snowing or not, rather than having to travel to another city like Detroit. Climate change is everywhere and will continue to be a factor in all outside events. Why spend billions on a stadium in our climate without a retractable dome? The stadium should also be built in the City of Buffalo, instead of in a serious snow belt. Every city that has built a new stadium in their city, like Pittsburgh, has grown and been prosperous. Why are we going to Orchard Park again? Traffic is going to be difficult wherever a stadium is in a suburb or the city, that is part of any concert or sporting event.

Polly Little

Buffalo

