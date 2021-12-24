Letter: Bills fans show enthusiasm sometimes in the oddest ways

We believe our karma has come. The Bills are the greatest thing since apple pie. We have by all accounts Bills hats, flags, sweatshirts, for both humans and dogs, mugs, etc. The color of their uniforms is blue and white also black and white, yellow and white, red and white if you know what I mean. How can a football team create such a religious feeling in a community, grandmothers and tots praising hosannas for the Bills?

At 4 a.m. some fans rise and prepare for a ritual called tailgating. Some lucky fans can break a limb jumping on a table. Maybe being covered with ketchup and mustard is an easier exercise. Then fans stand for hours during a game to cheer the players also hoping for foul weather to prove their grit. Once again how does a sport mostly football and mostly Bills football have a Dr. Hyde effect on normal citizens living in Western New York? Maybe a study by a professional psychologist would be needed or a Super Bowl win may solve the mystery. Then and only then will we once again become peaceful caring people. And enjoy the Bills in a calm matter but alas you can forget that. Go Bills. I can only imagine fans at home letting loose with a few groans or maybe more than that while watching the game on the tube.