Letter: Bills fans should take it one game at a time

The four straight trips to the Super Bowl were each unique season long journeys. Of course, I would trade all four for a single championship. However today, against the backdrop of region wide extreme optimism, and the saturation of pro-Bills predictions from sports media outlets that did not exist in the nineties, I offer simple advice to help make sure any given Bills fan can enjoy the season.

Bills fans must become football alcoholics, adopting and living by the one-game-at-a-time approach. I, like all of us, have already gone game by game to predict the record. I have 15-2. However, to ensure the season is not simply a stress-filled march toward a region-wide depression at the end, we need to re-examine how we approach each game.

Take one game at a time. Enjoy each win, but when they lose, remember it is only one game. Allow yourself an overreaction Monday of “ going undefeated the rest of the way” but accept that a Monday of “ they blew it, they suck” is coming.

With the right state of mind, the five month journey we're taking as a team, region and a family of fans will be challenging, with ups and downs, but always exciting. Just evaluate the season as 17 individual parts.

Tom Conway

Tonawanda