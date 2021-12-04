Letter: Bills fans’ nickname is not politically correct

It seems to me that political correctness in our speech doesn’t apply itself equally. For example, the relatively innocuous moniker of Indians for the Cleveland baseball team has been changed to Guardians in case their original nickname offended anyone. And yet, the term Mafia for Bills fans goes unquestioned. What possible positive connotation could the word Mafia have? It’s an insult to Italians and Italian Americans. Why not call us the Bills Gestapo? I am sure that would go over well.