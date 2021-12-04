 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bills fans’ nickname is not politically correct
0 comments

Letter: Bills fans’ nickname is not politically correct

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It seems to me that political correctness in our speech doesn’t apply itself equally. For example, the relatively innocuous moniker of Indians for the Cleveland baseball team has been changed to Guardians in case their original nickname offended anyone. And yet, the term Mafia for Bills fans goes unquestioned. What possible positive connotation could the word Mafia have? It’s an insult to Italians and Italian Americans. Why not call us the Bills Gestapo? I am sure that would go over well.

Rev. Angelo Chimera

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News